Romania lifts almost all Covid curbs, exits state of alert

Bucharest, March 10 Romania has lifted almost all the remaining coronavirus restrictions, including the requirement to show a digital Covid-19 certificate or a negative test result upon arrival in the country, while authorities have also decided not to extend the state of alert first enforced in May 2020.

Government spokesperson Dan Carbunaru told reporters that travellers entering Romania still have to complete the Passenger Location Form (PLF), reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca warned that "the virus has not yet been eradicated", calling on people to continue to follow the public health recommendations.

According to Health Minister Alexandru Rafila, people should continue to wear protective face masks in crowded open spaces, enclosed spaces and on public transportation.

The country's health authorities reported 4,176 new infections and 62 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Currently, 4,340 people are hospitalised in Romania, 633 of them in intensive care.

To date, Romania, with a population of 19 million, has registered 2,781,086 coronavirus cases and 64,156 deaths.

