Romanian Defence Minister confirms finding possible drone wreckage

Bucharest, Sep 7 Romanian Defence Minister Angel Tilvar has confirmed that parts of what could be a drone were found in the country's southeastern Tulcea County neighbouring Ukraine.

"Parts of equipment that could potentially be a drone" have been found in an area difficult to access because of abundant vegetation, he said on Wednesday after visiting the area.

"Our teams went there, took samples ... and now these samples are being investigated, analysed ... to find out the origin, capacity, type and so on," he added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

"There is a reasonable possibility that it didn't explode when it hit the ground, but simply fell or pieces of this equipment ended up on Romanian territory ...," Tilvar was quoted by the official Agerpres news agency as saying.

Earlier, Defence Ministry spokesperson Constantin Spinu said the possible drone parts were discovered on Tuesday night.

