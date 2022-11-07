"RSS trying to destabilise state government": Kerala CPI(M) state Secretary M V Govindan

Chief Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) M V Govindan on Sunday alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was trying to destabilise the state government.

Addressing a press meet here on Sunday, Govindan said, "RSS was trying to destabilise the state government and the latest move of the governor over universities is part of this."

Govindan further said that governor Arif Mohammad Khan had been sitting over bills for a long time and it was creating uncertainty.

"The government has sought legal opinion over the Governor sitting over various bills and his attempts to unseat a majority of vice-chancellors in the state. Governor is not allowed to hold the bills for a long time. We will move to any extent to fight this uncertainty," he said.

He aded that the party would organise a massive protest in front of Raj Bhavan on November 15 with along with other left parties.

"MP Tiruchi Siva will take part in the protest. The party general secretary Sitaram Yechury will inaugurate the protest on November 15th," he added.

Earlier, CPI (M) on October 26 staged a protest march to the general post office in Thiruvananthapuram against the state's governor Arif Mohammad Khan over his order demanding the resignation of the vice-chancellors of nine universities in the state.

The governor sought the resignation of VCs of the University of Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi University, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kannur University, APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, University of Calicut and Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University.

The CPI-M state secretary M V Govindan had earleir alleged that the governor was a RSS sympathizer.

"The Governor was appointed as Chancellor as per the law and if the law is invalid, there would be neither chancellor nor governor. It is embarrassing that Governor thinks that he has the power of a king and whatever he is doing is right," Govindan had said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor