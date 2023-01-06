Ruckus created by AAP councillors unfortunate: BJP's mayor candidate Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Jan 6 The Kejriwal government's first day in Delhi Municipal Corporation has been very disappointing and Aam Aadmi Party councillors' behaviour was very unfortunate, said BJP mayor candidate Rekha Gupta on Friday's clash and chaos in the House.

Talking to , Gupta said, "I am very pained to see that on the day when so many councillors were to be sworn-in and their term was about to begin today, the AAP councillors created such a ruckus in the House."

She said that the manner in which government property was damaged was an unfortunate incident. "The AAP councillors climbed on to the table of the presiding officer and the way they behaved is not expected from any public representative. The people of Delhi will not forgive AAP for the culture which was started by the Aam Aadmi Party today in the House".

Responding to 's question, Rekha Gupta said, "Whether it was such a big issue that the government property could be damaged? If you have any objection, you should stand up and raise the objection.

"But, AAP councillors jumped up immediately on to the centre stage, breaking the mikes, throwing chairs, running to harm the presiding officer. If you had anything to say, you could have said by raising an objection. All the officers were sitting there to listen to you," said Gupta referring to the AAP councillors.

Gupta said that the presiding officer has the jurisdiction to decide on the oath taking order. "Even if the presiding officer had started the oath-taking process from the nominated councillors, and anyone had objections, one could stand and raise objections. But this behaviour of AAP councillors has started a wrong tradition in the House," she told .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor