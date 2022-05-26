Ruling party will keep misusing agencies against Lalu Prasad: Tejashwi

Patna, May 26 RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that as long as his party would be in the opposition, central agencies will continue to raid him and his family members.

After returning from London, he said: "We are in the opposition and as long as we stay in this position, the ruling parties would misuse the constitutional agencies against us to conduct raids. This was not new to us. We are witnessing such raids from our childhood. This was not the first raid and I am not saying that this would be the last one."

Tejashwi Yadav, along with his wife Rajshree Yadav, were in London when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids on the 16 properties of Lalu Prasad and his other family members and relatives on May 20 in an alleged railway job scam.

"People sitting the government are getting richer and richer but agencies would not conduct raids on them. The people of Bihar are watching it how they are unnecessarily penalising Lalu Praad Yadav," he said.

"During his tenure as Railway Minister of the country, the department had gained Rs 90,000 crore profit. He gave permanent jobs to coolies, ran AC trains for poor (Garib Rath express train), allowed 'Kulhar Wala Chai' (clay teapots) in the railway to benefit Kumhar community people and now the Narendra Modi government is selling Indian railway," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Reacting on his closeness with Nitish Kumar, he said that he had proposed for the caste-based census and meet Prime Minister on this issue last year.

On Rajya Sabha candidate, Tejashwi said that RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav will announce the names of the candidates officially.

Sources have said that the RJD has selected Misa Bharti and Fyaz Ahmed and they are expected to file nominations on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor