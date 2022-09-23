Russia bans 87 more Canadians from entry
By IANS | Published: September 23, 2022 01:03 AM 2022-09-23T01:03:03+5:30 2022-09-23T01:20:07+5:30
Moscow, Sep 23 The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced that an additional 87 Canadian citizens have been indefinitely barred from entering the country in response to Ottawa's anti-Russian sanctions.
The newly-blacklisted are Canada's regional leaders, senior military officers, heads of companies supplying Ukraine with weapons and dual-use technologies, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the ministry.
A total of 905 Canad have been under Moscow's sanctions, including a travel ban, official data show.
