Russia, Belarus vow to strengthen partnership

Moscow, July 23 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pledged to consistently strengthen the two countries' partnership and alliance.

During a phone conversation, Putin and Lukashenko discussed bilateral cooperation, particularly several mutually beneficial trade and economic projects, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the Kremlin.

The leaders also exchanged views on a number of international issues, taking into account Putin's recent contacts with foreign leaders, including in Iran's Tehran, it added.

