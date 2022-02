Russia closes airspace on borders with Ukraine, Belarus

Moscow, Feb 24 In view of the latest situation, Russia has closed its airspace to civilian aircraft starting from Thursday on its western borders with Ukraine and Belarus, the Russian aviation authorities announced.

The announcement came shortly after President Vladimir Putin authorised a "special military operation" in the conflict-hit Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) posted on the website of the US Federal Aviation Administration Civil said that aviation flights in the Ukrainian airspace are limited in view of potential threats.

Flights to Kiev, Dnepr, Lvov and Odessa airports "are restricted due to potential hazard for civil aviation". the notice says.

