Russia launches strike on Ukraine's facilities producing drone boats near Odessa: Defence ministry

Moscow, July 24 The Russian forces carried out an overnight missile strike on facilities that manufacture and prepare drone boats near the Ukrainian city of Odessa, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

"Last night, the Russian armed forces launched a group strike with long-range high-precision sea- and air-based weapons on facilities where terrorist acts against Russia were being prepared using uncrewed boats, as well as on places where they were being manufactured near the city of Odessa," it added on Sunday.

Foreign mercenaries were seen at the affected facilities, it said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

All selected targets were destroyed, according to the Ministry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor