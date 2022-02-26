Russia seizes Western weapons in Ukraine: Russian defense ministry

Moscow, Feb 26 Russia's special military operation in Ukraine has seized a large quantity of weapons supplied by Western countries in recent months, said Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

The seized weapons include the US Javelin anti-tank missile systems and British NLAWs, the spokesman said on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"In total, the Russian Armed Forces disabled 211 facilities of the military infrastructure of Ukraine. Among them, 17 command posts and communication centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 19 S-300 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, 39 radar stations. Six combat aircraft, one helicopter, five unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down," Konashenkov said.

