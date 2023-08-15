Russia to deliver S-400 air defence systems duly to India: Official

Moscow, Aug 15 Delivery of S-400 air defence systems and relevant equipment to India will be conducted as scheduled, Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation chief has said.

"The production of the S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile systems is on schedule. The delivery of the equipment for the S-400 Triumph system is expected to be completed within the agreed time frame," Dmitry Shugaev, chief of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said on Monday at the Army-2023 international military-technical forum, Xinhua news agency reported.

The seven-day forum opened on Monday in the Moscow Region's town of Kubinka.

