Russia-Ukraine crisis: Union Minister Virendra Kumar welcomes Indian nationals on their arrival at Delhi airport

Union Cabinet Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar welcomed Indians who were stranded in Romania amidst Russia's military operation in Ukraine, after they landed in the national capital on Wednesday.

Speaking totoday briefly, the Union Minister said, "The Prime Minister of the country is worried for each and every child. Four ministers have also been sent to four countries so that all the children from Ukraine can reach those countries and then they can be brought back safely to the country."

On February 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high level meeting to review the ongoing efforts under Operation Ganga to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all Indian nationals there are safe and secure.

The government also informed that the first consignment of relief supplies to Ukraine to deal with the humanitarian situation on Ukraine's borders has been despatched.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities escalating the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

Earlier in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine.

( With inputs from ANI )

