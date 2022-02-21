'Russian forces creating lists of Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps after occupation'

New Delhi, Feb 21 The US has said it has credible information that indicates Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrain to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation.

"We also have credible information that Russian forces will likely use lethal measures to disperse peaceful protests or otherwise counter peaceful exercises of perceived resistance from civilian populations," Bathsheba Nell Crocker, US Representative to the Office of the UN and Other International Organizations in Geneva, said.

"As the US explores every opportunity to push Russia toward de-escalation and diplomacy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised these concerns to the Security Council on February 17, 2022. In particular, he stated that the US has information that indicates Russia will target specific groups of Ukrain. At the Human Rights Council, the US raised concerns about Russia's plans during the debate on your Office's periodic report on the situation in Ukraine on December 15, 2021," Crocker said in a letter to UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet.

The US said it is gravely concerned that a further Russian invasion of Ukraine would produce widespread human suffering.

In light of the OHCHR's important mandate and its reporting presence in Ukraine, US said it is sharing this information as an early warning that a further Russian invasion of Ukraine may create a human rights catastrophe.

"We are deeply concerned about Russia's continuing human rights abuses in the parts of Ukraine it already occupies and have every reason to believe those concerns will multiply following a new military offensive. I would like to bring to your attention disturbing information recently obtained by the US that indicates that human rights violations and abuses in the aftermath of a further invasion are being planned," the letter said.

"These acts, which in past Russian operations have included targeted killings, kidnappings/forced disappearances, unjust detentions, and the use of torture, would likely target those who oppose Russian actions, including Russian and Belarusian dissidents in exile in Ukraine, journalists and anti-corruption activists, and vulnerable populations such as religious and ethnic minorities and LGBTQI+ persons."

