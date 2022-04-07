Russian, Serbian Presidents vow to strengthen ties

Moscow, April 7 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic reiterated their readiness to deepen bilateral relations during a phone conversation.

Putin on Wednesday congratulated Vucic on his victory in the presidential elections held on Sunday and the success of his party in the parliamentary elections, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The leaders reaffirmed their common position to further develop the Russian-Serbian strategic partnership and expand trade and economic ties, including in the energy sector, Xinhua news agency reported.

They also discussed the situation in Kosovo and the negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

