S. African Prez deploys over 3,400 soldiers to maintain peace

Johannesburg, March 20 South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed 3,474 soldiers from March 17 to April 17 to maintain peace, the country's Parliament has said.

The Parliament said in a statement that they have been informed by the President of the employment of the South African National Defense Force for service, in cooperation with the South African Police Service, for the prevention and combating of crime as well as peace maintenance, Xinhua news agency reported.

The country's opposition political party Economic Freedom Fighters has called for a national shutdown on March 20 to force President Ramaphosa to resign.

