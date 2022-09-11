S. Korean Prez Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sep 19

Seoul, Sep 11 South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol plans to attend the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II set to be held in London next week, the Presidential office said on Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96 after ruling for 70 years.

The state funeral for her will take place on September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London, and Yoon will attend the funeral, according to a statement by Kim Eun-hye, senior Presidential Secretary for Public Affairs.

The President is largely expected to visit London ahead of his envisioned trip to New York for the UN General Assembly from September 13-27, Yonhap news agency reported.

On Friday, Yoon expressed condolences over the Queen's passing, saying, "She had a strong belief in the cause of human freedom and left great legacies of dignity. Her kind heart and good deed will remain in our memories."

