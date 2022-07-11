S. Korea's FM pays tribute to former Japanese PM Abe

Seoul, July 11 South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin paid his tribute to former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe on Monday.

He visited the Japanese embassy's public information and cultural center in downtown Seoul, mourned Abe's death and offered his condolences, three days after he was fatally shot during an election campaign speech, Yonhap news agency reported.

President Yoon Suk-yeol is also scheduled to visit there later this week with a plan to send a delegation led by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to a formal memorial service for Abe to be held in Japan, according to Yoon's office.

