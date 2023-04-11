Sachin Pilot begins his hunger strike against Gehlot government

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday began his daylong fast at Shaheed Samark in Jaipur despite the Cong's stern warning that termed it as an anti-party activity. Pilot on Sunday alleged that the Ashok Gehlot-led government failed to investigate cases of alleged corruption during the BJP rule in Rajasthan and announced his plan to hold a day-long fast on April 11 to press for action.

Taking strong objection to the proposed dharna by Pilot, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of the state Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday night said any such protest against its government amounts to anti-party activity and goes against the party's interest. Sources close to Pilot said he is holding fast to protest against graft under the previous Vasundhara Raje-led government and that he is not targeting anyone else. They also said that the former deputy chief minister claimed that he would sit on a "maun vrat" and not speak against the government.