Sacked Raj Minister Rajendra Gudha exposes Red Diary secrets

Jaipur, July 24 Sacked Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha on Monday teared into the Ashok Gehlot government after he was marshalled out of the Assembly following a ruckus and scuffle with state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal.

Speaking to the media outside the Assembly, Gudha said: "The Red Diary will lead Gehlot to the jail. It will expose the Chief Minister. I was blocked from tabling the Red Diary. I was thrashed and blocked from tabling diary. Congress MLAs and Ministers manhandled m. I was asked to apologise but i will not apologise.

"Why should i apologise? I simply spoke the truth on women atrocities in state."

When asked what the contents of his Red Diary, he said it had details of all the accounts where black money being distributed by the Chief Minister.

"I wanted to table the Red Diary in the House but 15 to 30 people attacked me. It has everything... to whom the moneywas given and when was it given... It carries all details."

He alleged that Gehlot had asked him to bring the diary when an I-T team raided Dharmendra Rathore's premises.

He said he will go to people and expose the secrets of the Red Diary.

Meanwhile Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore questioned the silence of state government on Gudha's allegations.

"The flurry of allegations he has made needs to be answered as people in the state want to know the facts. He was sacked without delay and we would like to know the reasons," he added.

