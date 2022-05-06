SAD chief Sukhbir Badal accuses AAP of settling political scores through Tajinder Bagga's arrest

Condemning BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of "misusing" Punjab Police to target the opposition parties.

Badal also said that people elected AAP to bring meaningful change in Punjab, not to settle political scores.

"Badlav doesn't mean misusing Police to target political opponents. @BhagwantMann should imm stop registering cases & arresting Kejriwal's opponents as done in case of @TajinderBagga. Pbis elected you to bring meaningful change, not to settle political scores of your party head," the SAD chief tweeted.

The SAD chief also said that AAP formed its government in Punjab on the basis of fake promises.

"AAP has started hooliganism in the state and misusing the Punjab police. Punjab DGP should take responsibility for this matter. AAP has formed the government in Punjab on fake promises. They will not fulfill any promise," Badal told reporters here today.

Earlier in the day, Bagga was arrested from his residence in Delhi's Janakpuri over a case filed in Punjab where the national secretary of the BJP's youth wing was accused by AAP of threatening Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Bagga was taken to the Janakpuri Police Station where BJP workers gathered to protest against his arrest.

Delhi Police also filed a case of abduction against this arrest and said it was acting on a complaint filed by Bagga's father saying that some people barged inside their home and beat up the BJP leader. He also complained that Bagga wasn't even allowed to wear a turban.

The Delhi Police has not mentioned any name in the main accused column of the FIR, but in the detailed report, the entire incident with Punjab Police has been mentioned.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 452 (Housetrespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 365 (kidnapping with intent to be secretly confined), 342 (wrongful confinement), 392 (robbery), 295 A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the FIR, Bagga's father, Preet Pal stated that he suspects that his son may be killed and requested that his life be saved as the group of men thrashed his family.

( With inputs from ANI )

