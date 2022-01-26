SAD fields Bikram Majithia against Sidhu, in addition to Majitha

Chandigarh, Jan 26 With Assembly elections in Punjab around the corner, the President of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Wednesday announced that former minister Bikram Singh Majithia would take on Pradesh Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar (East) in addition to his candidature from the Majitha constituency.

Making the announcement in Amritsar, Sukhbir Badal also said that Satinder Singh Chajjwalwadi, the son of three-time legislator Ranjit Singh Chajjalwadi, would be the party nominee from Jandiala.

He also inducted the Chajjalwadi family into SAD along with a large number of Congress sarpanchs and block samiti members.

Giving details about the candidature of Majithia from Amritsar (East), Sukhbir Badal said: "Navjot Sidhu's arrogance will be his undoing. He has been harping on his support among the masses. Now his support will be tested with ‘Majha da sher' taking him on in his home constituency.

"He should get ready to fight the brave SAD workers. We will break his arrogance by ensuring he loses his security deposit."

The SAD chief added: "We know he (Sidhu) has not done anything in his constituency for the last five years. He did not do anything in his constituency even as the local bodies' minister. Amritsar East has drinking water and even sewerage issues which have not been addressed by Sidhu. Now the people of his constituency will hold him to count."

Sukhbir Badal said the Congress government has targeted Majithia and even registered a false case against him as the latter has always raised the issues of the people.

"Majithia is known to fight for the people. This was not to the liking of the Congress government," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor