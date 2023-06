Sad for country: Kejriwal on CBI's FIR against Sisodia in FBU case

New Delhi, March 16 After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered an FIR against former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in 'Feedback Unit (FBU)' case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that it was said for the country.

Reacting to the development, Kejriwal alleged that this was the PM's plan to keep Sisodia in jail for a prolonged period of time.

"PM's plan is to slap several false cases against Manish and keep him in custody for a long period. Sad for the country!" the Delhi CM tweeted.

The FIR reads that they got a complaint in this respect from the L-G office. After this a preliminary enquiry (PE) was registered.

