Saffron colour of National Flag depicts strength, courage: RSS chief

Agartala, Jan 26 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday after hoisting the national flag in western Tripura said that the saffron colour lying at the top of India's National Flag depicts strength and courage, sacrifice and zeal, which could be seen in the life and philosophy of our ancient kings as well as freedom fighters.

Saying India worships nature, Bhagwat highlighted the importance of the green colour of India's "National Flag as the symbol of progress in adherence to Devi Laxmi".

He said : "We have to maintain and uphold the religious behaviour and conduct for the welfare of all sections of people in the society."

"As Bharat has been a spiritual country since ancient time, the Dharmachakra (wheel) lying in the middle of our National Flag depicts the importance of socio-cultural philosophy followed and practised by us, the people of India," the RSS head said after unfurling the Tricolour at the Sewa Dham, Khayerpur in western Tripura.

He said : "To establish democracy in true sense in India's present republic system through a dignified behaviour and to apply those practised philosophy of ancient Ganarajyas like Baishali, Lichhabi is our determination."

Highlighting the significance of the Republic Day of India, Bhagwat said that ancient Ganarajyas where the true sense of democracy used to be depicted in the life and philosophy of the then citizens of India.

"Today's democracy in India must be glorified with the sense of democratic system prevailed in India's ancient Ganarajyas," the RSS Sarasanghachalak said.

The RSS chief as part of his visit to the Northeastern states is on a four day tour to Triprura. He arrived on Monday from Manipur and held meetings with the cadres of the RSS.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb met Mohan Bhagwat and apprised him about the plans, programme and missions besides success of the BJP government in the state.

