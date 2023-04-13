Saffron party fielded V.Somanna and R.Ashoka against stalwarts DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah in Varuna and Kanakpura

The BJP high command, which has made new experiments in the state assembly elections, has given a 'double risk' to influential ministers R.Ashoka and V. Somanna. The party's high command has fielded them against D. K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah respectively. In the BJP's first list published, the names of these two have drawn attention against the stalwarts. The names of these two senior ministers are the BJP’s clear message against the politics of ‘alliance and adjustment’. Also, the BJP faces a formidable vote share challenge in Varuna and Kanakpura constituencies.BJP leaders have devised a new strategy in an attempt to tie political opponents who win easily in their constituencies. Minister and six-time MLA, R. Ashoka will fight against the next CM aspirant D. K. Sivakumar in Kanakapura, while V. Somanna, a five-time MLA has been ordered to contest against former CM Siddaramaiah in Varuna.The party has decided to field R.Ashoka in Kanakapur along with Padmanabhanagar to show his strength.

Somanna and Ashoka will also contest from Chamarajanagar and Padmanabhanagar, respectively.A large number of Lingayats in Varuna is Somanna’s added advantage. V.Somanna, Housing Minister said, “The Varuna Assembly constituency isn’t new to me. I have years of contact there but not as much as Siddaramaiah who was its MLA. I will do my work.” It is to be noted that Somanna met BJP stalwart BSYediyurappa and held talks recently.R.Ashoka, Revenue Minister said, “The decision to field me against KPCC president Shivakumar was a surprise. I am a disciplined soldier and I will do whatever the party asks of me. I will fight and the rest is fate.”Chamarajanagar district in-charge Shivakumar Somanna has been given Varuna constituency as a powerful addition to Chamarajanagar. Both of them are election astute, skilled with the ability to conquer the state, and the elders have weighed the victory and brought them into competition against strong opponents. D.K. These ministers will fight against Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah as strong opponents of powerful communities. This can prevent DKS and Siddu from traveling around the state and prevent them from winning easily. Varuna and Kanakpura are among several constituencies where BJP used to field weak candidates. It is pertinent to mention that Somanna was a bit hesitant to contest against Siddaramaiah with whom he has a friendly connection in politics. It is learned that Ashwathtanarayana is intended to be directed to contest against Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Ramanagara. The BJP leaders have gone ahead with the multi-day thought experiment that took place as part of an ambitious effort to make the lotus bloom in the old Mysore area as well. The High Command's calculation is to overcome the deficiency in the party that the leaders do not have capable opponents.The BJP leaders said that due to this calculation, the election arena will be colored and the enthusiasm among the party workers will increase.