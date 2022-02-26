Samajwadi Party stole taps, how will they provide food? Anurag Thakur asks Akhilesh Yadav

BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday took a dig at Akhilesh Yadav and questioned how the Samajwadi Party would be able to provide food for people when they used to steal taps during their tenure.

Speaking within Gorakhpur, Thakur said, "Akhilesh Yadav is talking about providing free electricity but during SP's tenure there used to be no electricity. Instead, people would hang clothes on electricity wires. They (Akhilesh) used to steal 'toti' (taps); how can they provide 'roti' (food)?"

"We often used to hear about gang wars and Japanese fever (encephalitis) in Gorakhpur but Modiji and Yogiji freed the district from them," he said while lauding the double-engine BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Further, praising the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Thakur said, "There was no AIIMS in Gorakhpur for 70 years. Modiji-Yogiji came to power and now in five years, Gorakhpur has an AIIMS; not just the land, but a functioning building."

"Whether it is the work of opening AIIMS in Gorakhpur or reviving the closed fertilizer factory, Modiji-Yogiji changed the direction and condition of Purvanchal," he added.

Voting for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for 61 seats, covering 12 districts of the state, will begin on Sunday at 7 am.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor