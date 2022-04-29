Sanjay Raut accuses BJP of creating disturbance over loudspeaker issue in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating disturbance over the loudspeaker issue in Maharashtra.

Raut, while speaking to media persons today, alleged that the BJP opposed an all-party meet called by the Maharashtra government to discuss the loudspeaker issue and accused the party of doing politics over it.

"Maharashtra government said that court order to be followed regarding loudspeakers. State Home Minister (Dilip Walse Patil) called all parties for the meeting but BJP opposed it," the Shiv Sena MP said.

"It means you want to do politics and want to create disturbance on the matter of loudspeakers in the state," he added.

Earlier this month, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government held an all-party meeting over the ongoing loudspeaker row. After the meeting, the state government urged the Centre to make rules regarding loudspeaker at the national level.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had stoked controversy earlier by asking the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques while warning that if the demand isn't met, his party members will put loudspeakers to play Hanuman Chalisa.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor