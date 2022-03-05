Sanjay Raut claims phones of non-BJP leaders in Goa being tapped

Panaji, March 5 Two days after Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar accused the outgoing BJP-led coalition government of using a private agency to tap phones of its leaders, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday claimed that phones of other leading politic in Goa, were also under the scanner.

"Maharashtra phone tapping pattern being followed in Goa. Sudin Dhavalikar, Vijay Sardesai, Digambar Kamat, Girish Chodankar's phones are being tapped. Who is the Rashmi Shukla of Goa," Raut tweeted on Saturday.

Raut is the Shiv Sena's in-charge of Goa.

Sudin Dhavalikar, a former deputy Chief Minister, is a senior leader of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Vijai Sardesai, also a former deputy CM heads the Goa Forward party, both of whom have contested against the ruling BJP.

Rashmi Shukla, whom Raut refers to in his tweet, is an Indian Police Service officer in Maharashtra who was in-charge of the State Intelligence Department, who has now been accused of tapping phones of leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an anti-BJP coalition in Maharashtra.

On Thursday, Chodankar told a press conference in Panaji that the phones of top Congress leaders including Kamat and former Ports Minister Michael Lobo were being tapped ahead of March 10, when votes polled on February 14 are scheduled to be counted.

