Sanjay Raut exudes hope of Congress winning Himachal election, stressed on need to fight BJP jointly

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday exuded hope of Congress winning the Himachal elections with a good margin and stressed the need for the opposition to fight elections together, against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In his statement, Sanjay Raut while talking to the media stated, "Yesterday, in the Delhi MCD election results, the BJP lost after 15 years of rule. If in Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party and others would have come together, it could have been a tough fight for the BJP".

"In Himachal, BJP is struggling. We hope Congress will win Himachal with a big margin", he said.

He further added, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has created a good response among the people. "Rahul Gandhi, for the last two months, is out of politics due to Yatra, still, he is getting a good response in the results," Raut said.

Speaking on the BJP Maharashtra president Chandrashekhar Bawankule's statement, Raut said, "In this country, Shiv Sena has never provoked anyone. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was insulted by the Governor, and BJP Leader Lodha and even BJP Spokesperson, must apologise".

"BJP DNA Test should be done", he further stated.

"The organization of Karnataka is threatening me. This attack will not be on me but on Maharashtra", he alleged.

Notably, the president of Maharashtra BJP, Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday slammed Sanjay Raut for his remarks against the state and central government. Bawankule, taking to Twitter said, "Sanjay Raut, stop provoking. Otherwise, patience will be lost".

In his statement, he said, "Sanjay Raut should stop provoking and challenging us by using the language he learned in prison, like 'maniac' and 'impotent'. Otherwise, we will lose patience and Bharatiya Janata Party will take to the streets".

Earlier, Sanjay Raut on Wednesday speaking on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue stated, "We have an impotent CM. The CM is scared to address the issue."

Raut had further stated, "(Nationalist Congress Party chief) Sharad Pawar has already said this, and now I'm saying that we are ready to go to Karnataka. What will they do? Will they arrest me again? I dare them to do it".

Notably, the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka goes back to the implementation of the State Reorganization Act, of 1956.

The then Maharashtra government had demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka. Following this, a four-member committee was formed by both states. The Maharashtra government had expressed willingness to transfer 260 predominantly Kannada-speaking villages, but Karnataka turned down the proposal.

Now, both Karnataka and Maharashtra governments have approached the apex court to expedite the matter, which is still pending.

Meanwhile, The counting of votes for Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh began at 8 am on Thursday and is currently underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor