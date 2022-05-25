Sasikala blasts DMK, hints at re-entry into AIADMK

Chennai, May 25 Former interim general secretary of the AIADMK, V.K. Sasikala who was in political hibernation after her incarceration in Bengaluru central jail, has slammed the DMK government led by Stalin. At a press conference here on Wednesday, the former close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, said that the DMK government must stop its confrontationist attitude toward the Central government and start functioning in a constructive manner.

Taking a dig at the media, Sasikala said that it was failing to highlight the wrongdoings of the DMK government. She came out strongly against the state government for constituting committees headed by private persons and said that the IAS officers will not implement their recommendations. Sasikala said the government must stop constituting such committees and take IAS officers into confidence and execute government work directly through them.

She lashed out against the DMK government for stopping the people-friendly schemes launched by the late Jayalalithaa and said that the state government in the past year was not doing anything other than taking a confrontationist attitude toward the central government.

She came out strongly against the home department and said that the law and order situation was bad and cited the example of a BJP leader being hacked to death in Chennai on Tuesday night. She added: "It is doubtful whether Stalin is in charge of the law and order situation in the state."

Sasikala said that the AIADMK cadres wanted her to lead the party and claimed that the delay in the announcement of AIADMK candidates for the three vacant Rajya Sabha seats was because the party was not in the control of a single person.

When asked about the second rung leaders of the AIADMK opposing her coming back to the party fold, Sasikala said, "Not all second rung leaders but a few. They may be speaking against me to get some party posts."

Sasikala said that it was the party cadre who decides who joins the AIADMK and added that this was the norm created in the party by its founder and former Chief Minister, late M.G. Ramachandran.

She warned the DMK government not to play politics by cancelling the Amma clinics floated by the previous Jayalalithaa government.

