Sasikala urges TN government to provide assistance to Cyclone victims

Chennai, Dec 10 Former AIADMK interim general secretary and late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa's confidante Sasikala has urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide relief to people affected by Cyclone Mandous.

In a statement on Saturday, Sasikala who is planning to align with deposed AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) said that relief should be provided to those who lost their homes and livelihood opportunities.

She said that fishermen were not able to venture into seas for the past six days following the weather department warnings and added that they were suffering financial losses as they were unable to go out in the sea.

Sasikala called upon the government to look into the woes of the fisherfolk of Nagapattinam, Mahabalipuram, Pudukottai areas.

The former AIADMK leader also claimed that several relief centres were closed in many parts of the state and called upon the state government to ensure that relief homes are functioning properly as heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

