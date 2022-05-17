SC calls for protecting 'Shivling' in Gyanvapi, no bar on namaz
By IANS | Published: May 17, 2022 05:30 PM 2022-05-17T17:30:04+5:30 2022-05-17T17:35:24+5:30
New Delhi, May 17 The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the area where the 'Shivling' was found inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque must be protected but there will be no restriction on Muslim devotees offering namaz there.
