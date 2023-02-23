SC upholds Madras HC order allowing EPS to continue to as AIADMK Gen Secy

New Delhi, Feb 23 The Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the Madras High Court's decision which allowed Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) to continue as the interim General Secretary of the AIADMK.

A bench headed by Justice Dinesh Maheshwari said: "We have upheld the order of the Division Bench of the High Court dated September 2, 2022, and made our earlier interim order permanent."

The bench further said that it has not dealt with the matter of resolutions before the party that were being heard by the single-judge.

"We leave it open for the said resolutions to be dealt with in accordance with law. We do not seek it necessary to allow the impleadment applications," it added.

The apex court's decision is a setback to rival party leader O. Paneerselvam (OPS) in this long-drawn-out tussle over the AIADMK's leadership.

The top court dismissed OPS' challenge and allowed EPS to continue as interim general secretary of the party.

The apex court said its interim order passed on July 6 last year, which stayed the high court order restraining amendment to the AIADMK by-laws, would be made permanent.

The detailed order will be uploaded later in the day.

The apex court had reserved the verdict in the matter last month.

