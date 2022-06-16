SC/STs in Gujarat protest against AAP for naming its committees on their leaders

Surat, June 16 Members of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes in Gujarat on Thursday staged a protest against the Aam Aadmi Party for naming its committees Jay Bhim Morcha and Birsa Munda Morcha on their leaders.

An organisation named Samta Sainik Dal (SSD) led the protest in Surat against AAP and burnt its state unit president Gopal Italia in effigy.

Taking objection to it, SSD president Bhanu Chauhan said: "Why did AAP select only the leaders of backward communities to name their committees after. Why did it not name its committees Parshuram Morcha, Gandhi Morcha, Sardar Morcha and so on?. It is playing caste card for getting votes."

Meanwhile, coming to his party's defence, spokesman for AAP Yogesh Jadvani said one of the committees was named after Birsa Munda as a mark of respect to the leader and not to hurt the people's sentiments. "If it all it has hurt them, the party will rectify its mistake.

