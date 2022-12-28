Second phase of Bihar civic polls ends, stray violence reported

Patna, Dec 28 Voting for the second and last phase of civic body polls in Bihar concluded peacefully on Wednesday, with only some stray incidents of violence reported.

Stone-pelting occurred between supporters of two candidates in Bihar's Nalanda district, leaving several persons injured. District police carried out a baton charge to disperse the mob.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Mishra said that the efforts are on to identify the accused who were involved in arson at polling booth number 29 of Bihar Sharif.

"As soon as we learnt about the incident, additional forces reached there and brought the situation under control. Efforts are on to identify the accused," he said.

Another incident appeared in Siwan when an unidentified man shot at a brother of a candidate outside a polling booth on Wednesday morning.

In Saran, a candidate was nabbed by district police on the charge of distributing money to voters to cast their votes in his favour.

The second phase of voting was held in 23 districts of state wherein 61,94, 826 persons exercised their right to franchise. There were 11,127 candidates - 5,154 males and 5,973 females - in the fray for 1,525 posts of ward councillors, 68 posts of chief councillors, and 68 posts of deputy councillors.

