Secretariat to come up for India's forthcoming G-20 Presidency

New Delhi, Feb 15 The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the setting up of a G20 Secretariat and its reporting structures, which will be responsible for implementation of overall policy decisions and arrangements needed for steering India's forthcoming Presidency of the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

A G-20 Secretariat is being established to handle work relating to substantive/ knowledge/content, technical, media, security and logistical aspects of India's G20 Presidency. It will be manned by officers and staff from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and other relevant line Ministries/Departments and domain knowledge experts, as per a statement by the Cabinet Secretariat.

India will hold the Presidency of the G-20 from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023, culminating with the G20 Summit in the country in 2023. The Secretariat, which will be functional till February 2024, will be guided by an apex committee headed by Prime Minister, and comprising the Finance Minister, Home Minister, External Affairs Minister, and G20 Sherpa (Commerce & Industry Minister), to provide overall guidance to India's G20 Presidency.

A Coordination Committee will also be set up to oversee all G20 preparations and report to the apex committee.

