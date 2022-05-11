Section 144 clamped in Bharatpur after clashes

Jaipur, May 11 The Rajasthan government imposed section 144 in Bharatpur district on Wednesday, two days after a violent clash broke out between two communities.

Area around the location where the violence erupted has been marked as a high security zone.

The administration is also maintaining a vigil on the houses from roof top via drones. During the search operation earlier, a huge stock of empty bottles and stones were recovered from the roofs of houses around the spot.

Strict action will be taken against owners of houses where bottles and stones are found, said officials.

Meanwhile, additional forces have also been called from Dholpur for the search operation.

Tension gripped Bharatpur after a violent clash broke out between two communities late on Monday. Heavy police deployment was reported in the area following the violence to maintain the law and order situation.

Police said that stone pelting was reported and several vehicles were damaged during the violence. Police sealed the Mathura Gate area to deal with the perpetrators.

A heavy contingent of police has been stationed in view of the tense situation.

Police force has been deployed in every corner of the city to avert any untoward incident.

Police officers are appealing to the people to maintain peace and order by conducting flag marches.

The administration has also decided to open a temporary post at the spot. The police administration is keeping a close watch on every activity in the city and district.

According to police, the clashes broke out following a court order in a 2013 case. Notably, clashes in 2013 broke out between two communities over meat shops in the vicinity. At that time, the administration intervened and ordered closure of the meat shops. After this, people from both sides moved the court.

On Monday, the court slapped a fine on one of the two parties. At this, members of the other community broke out into celebrations leading to clashes.

Police rushed to the area and took control of the situation.

Several people were taken into custody on charges of unleashing violence.

