Security personnel receive training commissioned to Afghan forces

Aybak, Jan 1 A total of 300 security personnel have been commissioned to security forces of the establishment after receiving military training in Afghanistan's northern Samangan province, public relations officer of the province, Khair Khaw Samangani said Saturday.

"A total of 300 security personnel of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan received training in the training center of 209 Al-Fatah Corps and graduated yesterday," the official said.

The newly graduated security personnel are familiar with light and heavy weapons and can serve elsewhere in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Without providing more details, Khair Khaw added that the new administration would continue to provide necessary training to its security personnel.

Earlier, Qari Fasihuddin, the army chief of the Taliban-led caretaker administration has emphasised making a capable army to ensure security of the war-torn country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor