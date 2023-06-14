Senthil Balaji's interim bail petition adjourned till Thursday

Chennai, June 14 The sessions court principal judge S. Alli has adjourned the interim bail petition of Tamil Nadu electricity, prohibition and excise minister, Senthil Balaji to June 15. While the minister applied for interim bail, the Enforcement Directorate sought 15 days' custody of the minister.

Senior counsel ARL Sundaresan appeared for the Enforcement Directorate while Advocate NR Elango appeared for Senthil Balaji.

