Seoul receives 270 reports of missing persons following Halloween stampede

Seoul, Oct 30 The Seoul Metropolitan government said on Sunday that it has received about 270 reports of missing persons related to a deadly stampede during Halloween parties in the Itaewon district.

At least 149 people were killed and 76 others were injured in a chaotic stampede in the entertainment district as huge crowds gathered on a narrow street to celebrate Halloween Saturday night, according to fire authorities.

The city said it is receiving reports of missing people related to the Halloween accident and handing them over to police, Yonhap news agency reported.

