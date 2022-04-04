Serbian Prez Vucic declares second mandate after elections

Belgrade, April 4 Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic declared his convincing victory in the first round of the presidential elections, securing another five-year term.

According to preliminary results of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) revealed by Vucic on Sunday, he won between 59 and 61 per cent in the elections, while the ruling SNS won 44 per cent of parliamentary elections.

The President said his results were based on the counted votes from 85 per cent of polling stations. Serbian Republic Electoral Commission (RIK) announced that it will publish preliminary results on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Around 6.5 million registered voters casted ballots on Sunday to choose between eight presidential candidates, and 19 parties or coalitions for the parliament.

