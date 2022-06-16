Setback for Kerala Police as court refuses to share Swapna's statement

Kochi, June 16 The Kerala Police's Crime Branch on Thursday suffered a rude jolt when a court here refused to give a copy of the confession statement made by gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh earlier this month.

Incidentally ever since she partially revealed the contents of her confession before the media, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has come under severe pressure, especially from the Congress and the BJP who both have launched massive protests demanding his resignation.

Swapna Suresh had alleged that Vijayan, his wife, and their daughter had been involved in smuggling of currency and gold and also later, accused Vijayan was trying to influence the Sharjah ruler when he came to Kerala, to help his daughter Veena start an IT business in the emirate.

Soon after her revelations, the Crime Branch registered a case against her under charges of inciting violence.

After Swapna Suresh approached the Kerala High Court to quash this case, the Crime Branch on Thursday approached the Ernakulam Principal Sessions court seeking a copy of her confession statement.

To this, the court asked why the Crime Branch needed this confession statement and as soon as this demand came up, counsel of both Swapna Suresh and the Enforcement Directorate strongly opposed it.

Following this, the court dismissed the plea.

In her petition, Swapna Suresh also informed the court that following her disclosures, her life is under threat and she requires the protection of central agencies, as she does not trust the Kerala Police.

The court was informed by the ED that they need some more time and hence the court posted this matter to be heard on June 22.

