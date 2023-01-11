Seventh edition of MP Global Investors Summit begins in Indore

Bhopal, Jan 11 The two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS) organised by the Madhya Pradesh government began on Wednesday at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore. This is the seventh edition of GIS, and the state government has high hopes from business houses to invest in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing a gathering of 431 delegates from 84 countries, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that industrialists have become familiar with the environment prepared for industries in the state.

Chouhan said that the seventh edition of GIS will prove to be a milestone for the state's $550 billion economy. He was referring to the aim of making the state's economy grow from $150 billion to $550 billion by 2026.

"The Global Investor Summit (GIS) is global in the true sense as representatives of 82 countries are participating and there are 10 partner countries involved. The President of two countries, several foreign ministers, finance ministers, and mineral ministers of different countries will be participating in the summit. Many international industries and trade organisations also participating in it," Chouhan said.

Chouhan said that over 5,000 industrialists and 70 big industrial houses are participating in the summit.

"There is immense enthusiasm for investment in Madhya Pradesh, not only among the domestic investors, but investors from across the world. When Indore's super corridor and roads were discussed, I used to compare them with America. Today, representatives of many countries are watching the work done in the basic areas, including cleanliness. Continuous work is being done for greenery and environment protection," he said.

Chouhan also assured the investors, saying that the demand for land will be fulfilled on priority.

"There is sufficient availability of land in the state. The work of providing it for the establishment of industrial units will be done on priority. About two acres of land are available in the land bank created for Madhya Pradesh industries," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor