Severe weather, tornadoes across US state of Tennessee claim seven lives

Washington, April 2 Severe weather and tornadoes across the US state of Tennessee have killed seven people, the state governor said on Saturday.

"Severe weather has impacted several counties in Tennessee, resulting in power outages, debris and structural damages and seven weather-related fatalities," Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said in a statement.

The number of injuries and damaged structures is unknown, and damage assessments are ongoing, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting Lee.

The fatalities were reported across McNairy County, which is located in southwest Tennessee.

