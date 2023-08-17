Shah condoles demise of former DRDO chief

New Delhi, Aug 17 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed grief over the death of former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief Dr V.S. Arunachalam.

"Saddened by the passing away of former DRDO Chief and globally acclaimed scientist, Dr V.S. Arunachalam. He leaves behind a galaxy of accomplishments that contributed immensely to India's defence prowess. My condolences to his bereaved family and followers," Shah wrote on X.

The 87-year-old Arunachalam, who became the first scientist to head the DRDO and also to assume the office of the scientific advisor, passed away in California, US.

According to DRDO, during Arunachalam's tenure of about ten years, the organisation expanded and excelled.

He launched three major programmes: Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) under an autonomous body Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) Programme and IGMDP (Integrated Guided Missiles Development Programme) to develop a family of strategic and tactical guided missiles.

An innovative management structure was created for the IGMDP that helped in efficient sanctioning of projects and diligent monitoring of progress, which was later adopted throughout DRDO.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor