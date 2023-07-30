Shah highlights surgical strike, Article 370 abrogation in Indore; slams Congress

Bhopal, July 30 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday once again raked up the issues of surgical strike, revoking of Article 370, and Ram Mandir while addressing BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Sammelan’ in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Shah said that during the Congress led UPA government, Pakistani terrorists used to enter India and execute their plans whenever they wished.

“When Pakistani-backed attack took place in Pulwama they forgot that Narendra Modi is the India’s Prime Minister and not the ‘mauni baba’ (former prime minister Manmohan Singh).

“Anyone used to come from Pakistan and spread terror in India. But after Modi became Prime Minister, our first response was the surgical strike. Now any Pakistani won’t dare to enter India for terror activities,” Shah said.

Shah alleged that despite 70 years of rules, Congress nurtured Article 370 ‘like its own child’. He said soon after the Supreme Court pronounced it’s judgement about Ram Janmabhoomi, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone there.

He also talked about Centre’s welfare schemes and specified about the number of beneficiaries of the schemes introduced by Modi.

He also highlighted Madhya Pradesh government’s welfare schemes and drew a comparison of these schemes with former chief minister Digvijaya Singh’s tenure.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor