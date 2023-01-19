Shah leads from front to take PM Modi's 'Mission Kashmir' to its logical end

New Delhi, Jan 19 After returning to power in 2019 with a thumping majority for the second consecutive term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assigned "Mission Kashmir" to his most trusted lieutenant, Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Just within a few months after assuming the charge of the all important Union Home Ministry, Shah moved a Bill in the Parliament on August 5, 2019, to revoke J&K's special status and to divide the erstwhile princely state into two Union Territories, J&K and Ladakh.

The Bill was passed in both the houses of the Parliament and the government led by PM Modi achieved the feat which no dispensation at the Centre could during the past 70-years.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the past three years has played a pivotal role in pulling J&K out from the quagmire of uncertainty.

He has led from the front by reaching out to every section of the society in the Himalayan region.

While addressing his first public rally after the abrogation of Article 370 in north Kashmir's Baramulla town in October 2022, Shah had said that the people who ruled J&K for seven decades were suggesting to the Central government that it should talk to Pakistan.

He had ruled out any talks with Pakistan and had announced that the Centre would reach out to youth of Kashmir, Gujjars, Bakarwals, Paharis and others.

"I am clear. I don't want to talk to Pakistan. I would talk to people of Kashmir. They (Pakistan) have spread terrorism here. What good have they done for Kashmir," Shah had said.

Besides engaging with the different sections of the society, the Union Home Minister has personally ensured that the contribution of martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the country's honour, is acknowledged and their families are provided with all the possible help and support.

Whenever Amit Shah has visited J&K, he has made it a point to visit the families of martyrs and express solidarity with them. Public infrastructure, including schools, roads and buildings, in Jammu and Kashmir after 2019 has been rechristened after prominent martyrs and eminent persons.

It's an acknowledgement of their exceptional contributions towards J&K.

J&K among top performers

After J&K's transition into a Union Territory, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have been monitoring all the developments closely in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre taking keen interest in J&K has transformed the Union Territory into one of the most developed regions in the country.

Post abrogation of Article 370, the erstwhile princely state has figured on top of the various development surveys conducted by independent and government agencies. It's among the top performers in the country.

During the 70-year rule of Kashmir based politic in Jammu and Kashmir the investments stood at only Rs 15,000 crore.

However, in the past three years, the Centre has brought Rs 56,000 crore investment in the Union Territory.

Books, pens and laptops have replaced stones, guns and grenades. Youngsters have been provided with multiple opportunities to chase their dreams.

Peace has returned to the strife torn region after three decades as the government has launched a decisive war against Pakistan sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the past three years Kashmir has not witnessed a shutdown even for a single-day.

Stone-pelting has become a history and the gun culture introduced by the neighbouring country in J&K is on its last legs.

True warrior

The Union Home Minister has handled the "Mission Kashmir" like a true warrior and has ensured that nothing escapes his eye. Shah along with his team has shattered all the myths that revolved around J&K's relationship with India being unstable and temporary.

After the scrapping of Article 370 all the confusions have been put to rest as Jammu and Kashmir has been merged completely with the Union of India.

Ones who used to claim that the Article 370 is a bridge between New Delhi and J&K and if it's fiddled with it would lead to large scale violence and bloodshed have been proven wrong.

People of J&K have endorsed all the decisions of the Centre as the government led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has ended the discrimination which they faced for 70-long years due to so-called special status being in vogue.

When Amit Shah had tabled the Bill in the Parliament to revoke Article 370 on August 5, 2019, he had stated that the 'J&K's special status' was the root cause of terrorism and a biggest hurdle to normalcy.

He had assured the House and the people of the country that once Article 370 is gone, J&K's pristine glory would be restored and within five years it would be turned into one of the most vibrant places in the country.

Shah had lauded the strong political will of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end an obstacle of Article 370 to integrate the Himalayan region with the rest of India and develop it.

The promises of development that were made by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah have been implemented in the letter and spirit.

Promises fulfilled

In the beginning of this month, the Union Home Ministry in its year-ender review report for 2022 noted that the number of terror incidents in J&K decreased from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021, while the number of security personnel martyred reduced from 91 in 2018 to 42 in 2021.

According to the report there has been about 54 per cent reduction in terrorist incidents, 84 per cent in the deaths of security personnel and about 22 per cent in recruitment of terrorists in J&K.

It stated that under the PM's Development Package for Jammu and Kashmir, about 63 hydro-electricity projects have been completed at the cost of Rs 80,000 crore.

The work on Kiru project, costing Rs 4,287 crore, is under progress.

The Union Home Minister laid the foundation stone of 240 development projects worth about Rs 2,000 crore in Srinagar on October 5, 2022.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has worked hard to take "Mission Kashmir" to its logical end. He has worked towards achieving the goal set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end terrorism and discrimination in J&K.

Shah by reaching out to one and all in Jammu and Kashmir has built a strong relationship with the people of the Union Territory.

Common man in J&K has understood that whatever the government says it does it and the central leadership fulfils the promises which it makes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor