Shah makes K'taka his second home, but can he deliver the state to his party?

By M.K. Ashoka

Bengaluru, May 6 Union Home Minister Amit Shah, known as the master strategist, has made Karnataka his second home to ensure BJP's victory in the May 10 Assembly elections.



Shah strategised for the elections much before the dates were announced. Coming to the last leg of the campaigning, due to his unique efforts and unmatched hard work, BJP cadres are confidently claiming today that they will come back to power in Karnataka.

He took up the task of making inroads into south Karnataka, considered as a bastion of the JD(S) and Congress parties. BJP did not have its presence or organisation in the region.

Considering the fact that BJP was never able to achieve a majority in the Assembly elections, Amit Shah took the endeavour to make inroads. With his series of visits, meetings and turn of events, coupled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits and programmes, BJP is claiming that it will win a handsome number of seats in the region.

Later, when tickets were denied, a few veteran BJP leaders raised the banner of revolt and some defected to the Congress threatening to break the Lingayat vote bank. Sensing the situation, Shah stationed himself at Hubballi strategising to quell the dissidence. He focused on Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat, from where former BJP Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar contested from the Congress.

Shah gave a call to defeat Jagadish Shettar on his hometurf. The locals said that anything can happen on the day of results. The six-time MLA, Shettar is facing a formidable candidate in the form of new face Mahesh Tenginakayi.

Party sources said that Amit Shah will participate in 10 to 15 back-to-back programmes without taking any rest every day. This is excluding the closed door meetings.

Jayadev R., BJP State Secretary of OBC Morcha, while talking to , explained that "He (Amit Shah) is fast and very smart," these words would define his approach. The continuous efforts of PM Modi Ji, Amit Shah Ji, J.P. Nadda Ji and B.L. Santhosh Ji (National General Secretary) has given a boost to BJP."

The people are talking that BJP will emerge as the single largest party with a majority. Tremendous momentum has been gathered for the last 15 days for the party in Karnataka. Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach out to the workers. Their humbleness and hard working nature has been an inspiration for the second and third generation leadership in the party, Jayadev explained.

"He will march forward according to plan without caring for anything. It will not be a matter of surprise if the number of rallies and programmes cross 20 in the last two days. The focus has been there for two months," he explains.

S.A. Ahmad, senior advocate and interim President of Legal Cell, Karnataka Congress Unit while talking to , stated that not only Amit Shah Prime Minister Modi is also taking up extensive campaigning and staying back in the state. "The non-performance in the last 3.5 years by the BJP government has compelled them for such an outreach.

"They are not able to reach out to the people. On the other hand, the Lingayat community is hurt. They are trying to correct these fault lines," he said.

"But, this would not affect the Congress party in any way. This is because Karnataka's politics is different from other states. There has to be a close connection with the people for carrying out politics, Ahmad explains.

"The Uttar Pradesh model is different. "One can consider the situation in the entire south India. Wherever people have capacity for reasonable thinking the BJP is not successful. In West Bengal, the BJP tried its best. What happened?" he explained.

