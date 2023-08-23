Shah, Nadda congratulate ISRO on successful lunar landing

New Delhi, Aug 23 Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday congratulated the ISRO after the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3.

"On Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on the Moon, I congratulate all scientists associated with this mission and the people of the county. Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, India is creating a unique identity for itself in the space sector. This is proving the mantra of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' true," Nadda said.

"With this successful landing mission, India has become the first nation to reach the south pole of the Moon. This is an extraordinary achievement for the country. Out of 89 launch missions by ISRO since its establishment in 1969, 47 space missions have been under the Modi government in the last 9 years. This is double the number of missions launched in the UPA regime," he added.

Home Minister Amit Shah said: "India becomes the first nation to touch the south pole of the moon with the success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission. The new space odyssey flies India's celestial ambitions to newer heights, setting it apart as the world's launchpad for space projects. Unlocking a gateway to space for Indian companies, it will create a plethora of employment opportunities for our youths."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor