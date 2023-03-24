Shah visits Yediyurappa's house for breakfast, sends out message to party leaders

Bengaluru, March 24 Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Karnataka on Friday, visited former Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Board Member B.S. Yediyurappa's residence and had breakfast there.

The visit is analyzed as a message to the BJP leaders who are openly expressing their reservations on high command giving prominence to Yediyurappa.

Earlier, BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi had objected to Yediyurappa's statement of allocating a party ticket to his son B.Y. Vijayendra.

Ravi has stated that the party will not allow the kitchen cabinet to function. Yediyurappa had to take back his statement. Vijayendra had made an open statement that no one should take Yediyurappa's silence as weakness and they will repent. "Can anyone have the strength to assure a majority in elections for the party?" Vijayendra had asked.

Minister for Housing V. Somanna also had a tiff with Vijayendra and stated that he is just a son of Yediyurappa.

Amid the grwoing differences, Amit Shah had to intervene and resolve the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor