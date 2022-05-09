Shaheen Bagh demolition drive: Protestors detained

New Delhi, May 9 Delhi police on Monday detained several people, including political party workers, for staging a 'dharna' and blocking the bulldozers in the Shaheen Bagh area, where the Municipal Corporation has launched an anti-encroachment drive.

The people, along with Congress party workers, protested against the demolition drive.

The personnel forcefully removed the agitators which sat in front of the JCB bulldozer. The agitators also included women which were removed by the women security personnel.

As the protesting people stood atop the JCB bulldozer, the driver raised it above the ground, to prevent them from climbing.

Police and para military force in heavy numbers could be seen guarding the area.

